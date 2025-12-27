Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Switzerland
  5. Landgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG

Landgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG

Save

Landgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLandgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairLandgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, ShelvingLandgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairLandgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hotels, Restaurant
Riehen, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Landgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Markus Edgar Ruf

Text description provided by the architects. pfeffermint AG realized the conversion and refurbishment of the Landgasthof Riehen with the utmost care. The aim was to create a place that combines tradition, modern comfort and an artistic ambience in a unique way. The formerly somewhat outdated building was brought up to date with a carefully crafted interior design. Timeless elegance meets beautiful details that preserve the character of the hotel while giving it a modern interpretation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
pfeffermint AG
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRestaurants & BarsRestaurantSwitzerland
Cite: "Landgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG" 27 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037232/landgastof-hotel-and-restaurant-pfeffermint-ag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags