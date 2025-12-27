Landgastof Hotel and Restaurant / pfeffermint AG

•
Riehen, Switzerland
-
Architects: pfeffermint AG
-
Photographs:Markus Edgar Ruf
- Category: Hotels, Restaurant
- City: Riehen
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. pfeffermint AG realized the conversion and refurbishment of the Landgasthof Riehen with the utmost care. The aim was to create a place that combines tradition, modern comfort and an artistic ambience in a unique way. The formerly somewhat outdated building was brought up to date with a carefully crafted interior design. Timeless elegance meets beautiful details that preserve the character of the hotel while giving it a modern interpretation.