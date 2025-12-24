Esca Playa / Badie Architects

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. ESCA Playa is conceived as an architectural organism formed through coastal morphology, where wind, light, and tide become generative forces rather than external conditions. The project occupies a liminal zone between land and sea, positioned on the shoreline as a structure that does not sit on the landscape but grows out of it. Its spatial identity is grounded in biomorphism, naturality, and growth, translating environmental logic into built form through controlled geometry and material expression.