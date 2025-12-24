Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Egypt
  5. Esca Playa / Badie Architects

Esca Playa / Badie Architects

Save

Esca Playa / Badie Architects - Image 2 of 23Esca Playa / Badie Architects - Interior Photography, Dining roomEsca Playa / Badie Architects - Interior PhotographyEsca Playa / Badie Architects - Interior PhotographyEsca Playa / Badie Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
منطقة الساحل الشمالى, Egypt
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Esca Playa / Badie Architects - Image 2 of 23
© Nour El Refai

Text description provided by the architects. ESCA Playa is conceived as an architectural organism formed through coastal morphology, where wind, light, and tide become generative forces rather than external conditions. The project occupies a liminal zone between land and sea, positioned on the shoreline as a structure that does not sit on the landscape but grows out of it. Its spatial identity is grounded in biomorphism, naturality, and growth, translating environmental logic into built form through controlled geometry and material expression.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Badie Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsEgypt

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsEgypt
Cite: "Esca Playa / Badie Architects" 24 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037230/esca-playa-badie-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags