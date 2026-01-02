Raiffeisen Bank, Savosa / celoria Architects

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Raiffeisen Bank in Savosa has achieved the highest ecological and sustainability standards. It is the first SNBS Gold-certified administrative building in Ticino and has obtained Minergie P-Eco certification. This building is constructed from a reborn material: recycled concrete, recovered and transformed into a new building material. In it, what was once waste becomes a resource, what was once the past becomes the future. It won the "Best Architects 26" award and was selected as one of the eight finalists for the Insubrica Region's "Atlas of Sustainable Architecture 2024": awards that celebrate its innovative and visionary nature.