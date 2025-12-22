Sports Complex in Petit-Quevilly / Olgga Architects

-
Architects: Olgga Architects
- Area: 2360 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Stephane Aboudaram, Julien Tragin
-
Manufacturers: Arcelor Mittal, Jousselin, LEC , MALERBA, NOUANSPORT, Schüco, Selux, diamond
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Sports Architecture
- Lead Team: Paul Morini
- Design Team: Olgga Architects
- Landscape Architecture: A+R Paysages
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ABI Structure
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sogeti
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Alternatives
- City: Le Petit-Quevilly
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Quartier de la Piscine in Petit-Quevilly, south of the Rouen metropolitan area. Situated on a former industrial site, the plot lies at the heart of a fragmented territory, divided by the Sud III expressway, which has long disrupted the urban continuity between the historic center and the eastern neighborhoods. Until recently, the site read as a disparate assemblage: parking areas to the north, an urban boiler house at the center, dispersed public facilities to the south, all enclosed by a series of physical barriers – fences and ball-stops – which accentuated the fragmentation of the space.