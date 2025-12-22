Sports Complex in Petit-Quevilly / Olgga Architects

+ 18

Category: Landscape Architecture, Sports Architecture

Lead Team: Paul Morini

Design Team: Olgga Architects

Landscape Architecture: A+R Paysages

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ABI Structure

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sogeti

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Alternatives

City: Le Petit-Quevilly

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Quartier de la Piscine in Petit-Quevilly, south of the Rouen metropolitan area. Situated on a former industrial site, the plot lies at the heart of a fragmented territory, divided by the Sud III expressway, which has long disrupted the urban continuity between the historic center and the eastern neighborhoods. Until recently, the site read as a disparate assemblage: parking areas to the north, an urban boiler house at the center, dispersed public facilities to the south, all enclosed by a series of physical barriers – fences and ball-stops – which accentuated the fragmentation of the space.