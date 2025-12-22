Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Sports Complex in Petit-Quevilly / Olgga Architects

Sports Complex in Petit-Quevilly / Olgga Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture, Sports Architecture
Le Petit-Quevilly, France
  • Architects: Olgga Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stephane Aboudaram, Julien Tragin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arcelor Mittal, Jousselin, LEC , MALERBA, NOUANSPORT, Schüco, Selux, diamond
  • Lead Team: Paul Morini
  • Design Team: Olgga Architects
  • Landscape Architecture: A+R Paysages
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ABI Structure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sogeti
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Alternatives
  • City: Le Petit-Quevilly
  • Country: France
© Julien Tragin

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Quartier de la Piscine in Petit-Quevilly, south of the Rouen metropolitan area. Situated on a former industrial site, the plot lies at the heart of a fragmented territory, divided by the Sud III expressway, which has long disrupted the urban continuity between the historic center and the eastern neighborhoods. Until recently, the site read as a disparate assemblage: parking areas to the north, an urban boiler house at the center, dispersed public facilities to the south, all enclosed by a series of physical barriers – fences and ball-stops – which accentuated the fragmentation of the space.

About this office
Olgga Architects
Office

