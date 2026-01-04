Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Elevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af

Elevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af

Save

Elevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, CourtyardElevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairElevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af - Interior Photography, StairsElevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af - Image 5 of 21Elevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Renovation
Bagnolet, France
  • Architects: 127af
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Dujardin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eternit, Knauf
  • Structural Consultants: Structura Lab
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Elevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, Courtyard
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the first house in a row of four terraced dwellings, built along a narrow plot. Originally conceived as modest workshops made with ordinary materials, typical of the fabric of Bagnolet, these structures have gradually been converted into family homes. They belong to that fragile typology of small workers' houses—descendants of a precarious form of housing, sometimes close to the shack—whose transformation demands the utmost care. The existing dwelling consisted of a single living space on the ground floor, with two low-ceilinged bedrooms and a bathroom tucked under the eaves, where the height ranged from 1 m to 1.80 m. Following the birth of a second child, the clients wished to alter the roof to expand the attic space.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
127af
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Elevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af" 04 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037221/elevation-of-a-family-house-in-bagnolet-127af> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags