Elevation of a Family House in Bagnolet / 127af

+ 16

Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

Design Team: Deborah Feldman, Baptiste Potier

City: Bagnolet

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the first house in a row of four terraced dwellings, built along a narrow plot. Originally conceived as modest workshops made with ordinary materials, typical of the fabric of Bagnolet, these structures have gradually been converted into family homes. They belong to that fragile typology of small workers' houses—descendants of a precarious form of housing, sometimes close to the shack—whose transformation demands the utmost care. The existing dwelling consisted of a single living space on the ground floor, with two low-ceilinged bedrooms and a bathroom tucked under the eaves, where the height ranged from 1 m to 1.80 m. Following the birth of a second child, the clients wished to alter the roof to expand the attic space.