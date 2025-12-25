Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Commercial Architecture
Rayong, Thailand
  • Architects: SA-ARD studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Usssajaeree studio
  • Lead Architects: Sithanon Cha-aim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Rubber.er Cafe / SA-ARD studio - Exterior Photography
© Usssajaeree studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Rubber(er) is a modest yet characterful café located in Rayong, Thailand — a region deeply rooted in the rubber industry. Designed by SA-ARD architecture & construction, the project transforms the memory of the owner's family-run rubber factory into a contemporary public space that blends hospitality, local heritage, and architectural clarity.

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureThailand
Cite: "The Rubber.er Cafe / SA-ARD studio" 25 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037218/the-rubber-cafe-sa-ard-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

