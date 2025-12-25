The Rubber.er Cafe / SA-ARD studio

-
Architects: SA-ARD studio
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Usssajaeree studio
-
Lead Architects: Sithanon Cha-aim
- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Sithanon cha-aim
- City: Rayong
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. The Rubber(er) is a modest yet characterful café located in Rayong, Thailand — a region deeply rooted in the rubber industry. Designed by SA-ARD architecture & construction, the project transforms the memory of the owner's family-run rubber factory into a contemporary public space that blends hospitality, local heritage, and architectural clarity.