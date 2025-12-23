Plivatri Pavilion / MEDS (Meetings of Design Students) + Ahmad El Zu'bi + Leda Demetriadou + Stefanie Zins

+ 17

Category: Pavilion, Public Architecture

Design Team And Tutors: Ahmad El Zu'bi, Leda Demetriadou, Stefanie Zins

Project Participants: Ahmed Bader, Gaja Bergant, Sofia Burin Leonardos, Mila Čarapić, Daria Ciesiolkiewicz, Lynn El Onaissy, Irene Favero, Sherry Gendy, Mathew Gindy, Yiğit Kağan Karabulut, Simona Lazić, Pegi Pika Lešnik, Ema Marušič, Luka Mijajlović, Valeriia Stavitskaia, Klaudiusz Szwajka, Sude Vural, Lara Wschiansky, Joya Yazbeck

Workshop Ngo: MEDS - Meeting of Design Students

City: Rijeka

Country: Croatia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Plivatri is a pavilion built by Ahmad El Zu'bi, Leda Demetriadou, Stefanie Zins, together with international participants during the MEDS Workshop Hravtska 2025 in Rijeka, Croatia. Floating in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Rijeka could lie a triangular pavilion, acting as a temple in the sea.