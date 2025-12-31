Wass House / Studio MM Architect

•
Accord, United States
-
Architects: Studio MM Architect
- Area: 3408 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Richard Powers
-
Manufacturers: Marvin, Volcano
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Marica McKeel
- Design Team: Ilsa Falis, Benjamin Feiger, Eleftheria Xanthouli
- Technical Team: Colbi Campbell
- General Contractor: Gatehouse Partners LLC
- Interior Design: Fawn Galli Interior Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TYLin
- City: Accord
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set in a sloping meadow surrounded by dense forest in Accord, New York, Wass House is a modern renovation that transforms an existing gabled house into a multi-volume home with a courtyard and pool. Designed for a creative couple working in art and fashion, the project fulfills their vision of hosting children and future grandchildren in a fun, spacious, and memorable setting.