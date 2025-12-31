Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Wass House / Studio MM Architect

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Accord, United States
  • Architects: Studio MM Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3408 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Richard Powers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Marvin, Volcano
Wass House / Studio MM Architect - Image 2 of 32
© Richard Powers

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a sloping meadow surrounded by dense forest in Accord, New York, Wass House is a modern renovation that transforms an existing gabled house into a multi-volume home with a courtyard and pool. Designed for a creative couple working in art and fashion, the project fulfills their vision of hosting children and future grandchildren in a fun, spacious, and memorable setting.

Project gallery

Studio MM Architect
Wood

