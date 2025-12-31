Wass House / Studio MM Architect

+ 27

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Marica McKeel

Design Team: Ilsa Falis, Benjamin Feiger, Eleftheria Xanthouli

Technical Team: Colbi Campbell

General Contractor: Gatehouse Partners LLC

Interior Design: Fawn Galli Interior Design

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TYLin

City: Accord

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a sloping meadow surrounded by dense forest in Accord, New York, Wass House is a modern renovation that transforms an existing gabled house into a multi-volume home with a courtyard and pool. Designed for a creative couple working in art and fashion, the project fulfills their vision of hosting children and future grandchildren in a fun, spacious, and memorable setting.