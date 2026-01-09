Forest Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura

+ 17

Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Balaio Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 82 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Leila Viegas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atelier Leopardi , Facilities Plus , Ladrilhos Saltense , Lumini , REKA , Wooding

Lead Architects: Gabriel Luqui, Gabriela Russo

Category: Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors

Coordination: Danilo Cirne

Project Team: Gustavo Kimura

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tanka Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Aj Marcenaria, Alphagran, Genesis Serralheria, Atelier Leopardi

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Many project directions stem from pre-existence, and this foundation can emerge in various contexts, both within and outside architecture. In the first case, among many examples, the way light enters the space, a framing, or the surroundings where the residence is situated can illuminate the concept of the project. In the case of the Floresta Apartment, the gardens of the building itself served as inspiration for defining the palette and materiality.