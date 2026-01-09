Forest Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura

•
São Paulo, Brazil
-
Architects: Balaio Arquitetura
- Area: 82 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Leila Viegas
-
Manufacturers: Atelier Leopardi, Facilities Plus, Ladrilhos Saltense, Lumini, REKA, Wooding
-
Lead Architects: Gabriel Luqui, Gabriela Russo
- Category: Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
- Coordination: Danilo Cirne
- Project Team: Gustavo Kimura
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tanka Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: Aj Marcenaria, Alphagran, Genesis Serralheria, Atelier Leopardi
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Many project directions stem from pre-existence, and this foundation can emerge in various contexts, both within and outside architecture. In the first case, among many examples, the way light enters the space, a framing, or the surroundings where the residence is situated can illuminate the concept of the project. In the case of the Floresta Apartment, the gardens of the building itself served as inspiration for defining the palette and materiality.