  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Balaio Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leila Viegas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atelier Leopardi, Facilities Plus, Ladrilhos Saltense, Lumini, REKA, Wooding
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Luqui, Gabriela Russo
  • Coordination: Danilo Cirne
  • Project Team: Gustavo Kimura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tanka Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Aj Marcenaria, Alphagran, Genesis Serralheria, Atelier Leopardi
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Forest Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Sofa, Shelving
© Leila Viegas

Text description provided by the architects. Many project directions stem from pre-existence, and this foundation can emerge in various contexts, both within and outside architecture. In the first case, among many examples, the way light enters the space, a framing, or the surroundings where the residence is situated can illuminate the concept of the project. In the case of the Floresta Apartment, the gardens of the building itself served as inspiration for defining the palette and materiality.

About this office
Balaio Arquitetura
Cite: "Forest Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura" [Apartamento Floresta / Balaio Arquitetura] 09 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037203/forest-apartment-balaio-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

