Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Catimbau House / AzulPitanga

Catimbau House / AzulPitanga

Save

Catimbau House / AzulPitanga - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamCatimbau House / AzulPitanga - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Countertop, Chair, Lighting, BeamCatimbau House / AzulPitanga - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Beam, Bed, ChairCatimbau House / AzulPitanga - Image 5 of 27Catimbau House / AzulPitanga - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Buíque, Brazil
  • Architects: AzulPitanga
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  146
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Igor Ribeiro
  • Lead Architects: André Moraes, Carolina Mapurunga
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Catimbau House / AzulPitanga - Image 9 of 27
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of Buíque, in the interior of Pernambuco, Casa Catimbau is situated within the Catimbau National Park, the second largest archaeological conservation unit in Brazil, and one of the most representative areas of the caatinga.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AzulPitanga
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Catimbau House / AzulPitanga" [Casa Catimbau / AzulPitanga] 05 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037202/catimbau-house-azulpitanga> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags