Mill House / Silverline

Residential Architecture, Houses • Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal Architects: Silverline

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 517 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DL Cozinhas , Melt81Studio , Microcrete

Lead Architects: Eduardo Soares & Jorge Prata

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Beatriz Ferreira, Nelson Amado

Interior Design: Joana Poças

City: Vila Nova de Gaia

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted within an agricultural property in Vila Nova de Gaia, characterized by gentle slopes, the Casa do Engenho is part of a built ensemble from the early 18th century, composed of the main residence, cultivated areas, a threshing floor, wells - one of which is the old "mill" - and small support buildings. This complementary body, originally dedicated to hosting family gatherings and celebrations, had a rigid and compartmentalized organization that limited its functionality and daily life.