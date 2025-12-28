Mill House / Silverline

•
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
-
Architects: Silverline
- Area: 517 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
-
Manufacturers: DL Cozinhas, Melt81Studio, Microcrete
-
Lead Architects: Eduardo Soares & Jorge Prata
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Beatriz Ferreira, Nelson Amado
- Interior Design: Joana Poças
- City: Vila Nova de Gaia
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Implanted within an agricultural property in Vila Nova de Gaia, characterized by gentle slopes, the Casa do Engenho is part of a built ensemble from the early 18th century, composed of the main residence, cultivated areas, a threshing floor, wells - one of which is the old "mill" - and small support buildings. This complementary body, originally dedicated to hosting family gatherings and celebrations, had a rigid and compartmentalized organization that limited its functionality and daily life.