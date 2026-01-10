Gralhas House / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

-
Architects: OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Gabriel Konrath
-
Lead Architect: Guilherme Silva
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a bucolic neighborhood of Canela, RS, Brazil, Casa Gralhas was designed as a weekend retreat for a couple with children. The layout of the residence aims to create spaces with a strong connection to the outdoor areas, while maintaining privacy. Three vertical planes of exposed brick are arranged longitudinally, defining two zones: one more enclosed for support and another for living, with transparent ends that facilitate a connection to the property’s gardens.