  5. Gralhas House / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Gralhas House / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Santa Terezinha, Brazil
Gralhas House / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a bucolic neighborhood of Canela, RS, Brazil, Casa Gralhas was designed as a weekend retreat for a couple with children. The layout of the residence aims to create spaces with a strong connection to the outdoor areas, while maintaining privacy. Three vertical planes of exposed brick are arranged longitudinally, defining two zones: one more enclosed for support and another for living, with transparent ends that facilitate a connection to the property’s gardens.

OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Cite: "Gralhas House / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo" [Casa Gralhas / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo] 10 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037184/gralhas-house-ospa-arquitetura-e-urbanismo> ISSN 0719-8884

