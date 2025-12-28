Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos

Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos

Save

Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WoodVicente House / MASA Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos - Image 4 of 21Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos - Image 5 of 21Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Martin Pronczuk, Santiago Saettone, Mario Marotta, Mauricio Gonzalvez y Luis Pereira
  • Construction : Woodmood
  • Outdoor Flooring: Forza
  • Health Consultant: Arq. Eduardo Brenes
  • Electrical Consultant: Ing. Walter Carrocio
  • Woods: Maguinor, Ontil y Aserradero El Puntal
  • Tools: Neo y Gladiator
  • Equipment: Estudio Claro, Estudio Diario y Samic
  • Textiles And Aromatics: Natuk
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Leonardo Finotti

Uncertainty as an Opportunity for Change. The pandemic affected—among other things—the way we relate to and inhabit spaces. The concepts of balance and stability were called into question. As a working hypothesis, we understood that instability would become a new form of balance. 

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MASA Arquitectos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "Vicente House / MASA Arquitectos" [Casa Vicente / MASA Arquitectos] 28 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037181/vicente-house-masa-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags