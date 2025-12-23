House in Villa Paranacito / Martina Lew

+ 24

Category: Houses

Project Architect: Martina Lew

Technical Team: Delta Construcciones

City: Villa Paranacito

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Villa Paranacito, Entre Ríos, within the ecosystem of the Delta Entrerriano, more precisely on the banks of a secondary canal that branches off from the Martínez Stream. This is an area of low and floodable islands, framed by natural levees, riverside vegetation, and a network of waterways that make up a dynamic river system.