Manitouwaba Lake House / Daymark

Seguin, Canada
Architects: Daymark
- Area: 2610 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Adrian Ozimek
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Adrian Worton
- Design Team: Daymark
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tacoma Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: GTA Designs
- General Contractor: Hummingbird Hill Homes
- City: Seguin
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. For a young couple with three children, building a cottage on Manitouwaba Lake was about more than a getaway—it was about continuing a family story. The new retreat would sit beside the parents' legacy cottage in Seguin, and by merging two properties into one, the family created a site large enough to hold both heritage and future.