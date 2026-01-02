Druid Grove Terrace House / CAN

+ 24

Category: Houses, Renovation

Executive Architect: CAN

Approved Building Inspector: Stroma

Country: United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CAN's latest project turns a typical London terrace into something closer to a living artwork. The architects have extended and refurbished a three-bedroom home in East Dulwich, London for a visual artist, balancing nature-heavy hyperrealism with domestic intimacy.