Druid Grove Terrace House / CAN

Architects: CAN - Architecture and Ideas Studio
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Felix Speller
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Executive Architect: CAN
- Approved Building Inspector: Stroma
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. CAN's latest project turns a typical London terrace into something closer to a living artwork. The architects have extended and refurbished a three-bedroom home in East Dulwich, London for a visual artist, balancing nature-heavy hyperrealism with domestic intimacy.