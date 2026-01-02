Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Druid Grove Terrace House / CAN

Druid Grove Terrace House / CAN

Druid Grove Terrace House / CAN - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
United Kingdom
Druid Grove Terrace House / CAN - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden
© Felix Speller

Text description provided by the architects. CAN's latest project turns a typical London terrace into something closer to a living artwork. The architects have extended and refurbished a three-bedroom home in East Dulwich, London for a visual artist, balancing nature-heavy hyperrealism with domestic intimacy.

About this office
CAN - Architecture and Ideas Studio
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Druid Grove Terrace House / CAN" 02 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037166/druid-grove-terrace-house-can> ISSN 0719-8884

