Save this picture!© Ruben Ratkusic+ 20 Curated by Hadir Al Koshta Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1037164/cabin-3pr-r21-arkitekter Clipboard "COPY" CopyHouses•Norway Architects: R21 Arkitekter Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024 Photographs Photographs:Ruben Ratkusic Constructor: RH Kvalitetsbygg AS Category: HousesCountry: NorwayDid you collaborate on this project?More SpecsLess Specs Save this picture!© Ruben RatkusicSave this picture!© Ruben Ratkusic