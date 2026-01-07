Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Cabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter

Cabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter

Save

Cabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, ForestCabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamCabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter - Interior Photography, WoodCabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WoodCabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Ruben Ratkusic
Save this picture!
Cabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© Ruben Ratkusic
Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
R21 Arkitekter
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Cabin 3PR / R21 Arkitekter" 07 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037164/cabin-3pr-r21-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags