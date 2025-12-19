Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kolon x Anour Showroom / NORM Architects + Karimoku Case

Copenhagen, Denmark
Kolon x Anour Showroom / NORM Architects + Karimoku Case - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Karl Tranberg Knudsen

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Copenhagen's Bredgade, the new joint showroom for Danish cabinetmaker Kolon and lighting company Anour has been thoughtfully designed as a calm, tactile space celebrating local craftsmanship and material honesty. The interior unfolds in a palette of warm neutrals and natural textures – from oak and walnut to brushed metal and softly colored textiles – forming a serene backdrop for the furniture and lighting on display. Gentle contrasts between light and shadow, solid and void, lend the space a quiet rhythm that invites reflection and dialogue.

