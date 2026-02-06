Corten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos

+ 31

Category: Houses

City: Celorico de Basto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Corten Houa project emerged from a contextual and site-specific response to the pre-existing conditions of the plot — a former timber factory, now in ruins, with only oxidized steel sheets remaining as traces of its industrial past. The architectural form and layout were meticulously defined in accordance with the site's topography, employing a fragmented volumetry that aligns with the natural contours of the land, thereby minimizing the visual and physical impact of the intervention on the terrain and its surrounding landscape.