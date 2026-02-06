Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Corten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos

Corten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos

Corten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodCorten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos - Exterior Photography, WoodCorten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos - Interior Photography, BedroomCorten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos - Exterior PhotographyCorten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Celorico de Basto, Portugal
  • Architects: HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  495
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ASMtaps, Areastore, Aço Corten, Bosch e LG, Flos, Nogueira, Normo, Roca, Tupai
Corten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos - Image 6 of 36
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Corten Houa project emerged from a contextual and site-specific response to the pre-existing conditions of the plot — a former timber factory, now in ruins, with only oxidized steel sheets remaining as traces of its industrial past. The architectural form and layout were meticulously defined in accordance with the site's topography, employing a fragmented volumetry that aligns with the natural contours of the land, thereby minimizing the visual and physical impact of the intervention on the terrain and its surrounding landscape.

HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Corten House / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos" [Casa Corten / HPA Arquitetura e Investimentos] 06 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037157/corten-house-hpa-arquitetura-e-investimentos> ISSN 0719-8884

