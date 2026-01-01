Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Galleri Sonja / NORM Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Store, Coffee Shop Interiors
Denmark
  • Architects: NORM Architects
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Karl Tranberg Knudsen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Audo Copenhage, Bornholms Møbelsnedkeri, Kontrapunkt , Vena Copenhagen, Villa Sonja, VĒNA
Galleri Sonja / NORM Architects - Image 4 of 21
© Karl Tranberg Knudsen

Text description provided by the architects. On the northern tip of Bornholm, in the small coastal town of Allinge, lies Galleri Sonja – a new café, shop, and gallery shaped by the island's rugged coastline and deeply rooted craft traditions. Designed by Norm Architects, the space grew from a shared ambition: to create an environment that celebrates simplicity, tactility, and the quiet beauty of natural materials. The result is a place where art, design, and everyday rituals merge. A sanctuary for calm reflection and sensory connection.

NORM Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsDenmark
Cite: "Galleri Sonja / NORM Architects" 01 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037151/galleri-sonja-norm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

