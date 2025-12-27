Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Wimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio

Wimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio

Save

Wimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairWimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete, Patio, CourtyardWimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Glass, SinkWimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete, Stairs, CourtyardWimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Wimbledon, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete, Stairs, Courtyard
© Peter Molly

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the Wimbledon Village area, this remarkable residential extension demonstrates how sensitive design can honour architectural heritage whilst creating spectacular modern family spaces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Manuel Urbina Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Wimbledon House / Manuel Urbina Studio" 27 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037149/wimbledon-house-manuel-urbina-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags