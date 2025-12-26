Ski Tower / A-Lab

+ 20

Category: Apartments

Arquiteto Responsável: Erik Olav Marstein

Project Leader: Linn Rosnes

Construction Leader: João Xavier Sousa

Project Architect: František Košňar

Detail Specialist: Carsten Klinge

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Ski Tower is one of four towers at the Magasinparken in Ski outside Oslo. The developer Solon Eiendom AS is behind the development of this new district in Ski, which is regulated by Code Arkitekter/Civitas and which totals over 400 apartments, located in close proximity to the new train hub at Ski station on the Follo line. A-lab is one of the offices that was invited to design one of four point buildings that surround the listed old Magasin buildings on the site that was formerly a military area and the new "Urban villas" homes. The point buildings are spread out to the southwest in beautiful outdoor areas designed by Dronninga Landskap. The other point buildings are designed by the architectural offices Reilulf Ramstad, R21, and Code.