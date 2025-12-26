Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Norway
  5. Ski Tower / A-Lab

Ski Tower / A-Lab

Save

Ski Tower / A-Lab - Exterior Photography, BalconySki Tower / A-Lab - Image 3 of 25Ski Tower / A-Lab - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, TableSki Tower / A-Lab - Interior Photography, KitchenSki Tower / A-Lab - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Norway
  • Architects: A-Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ski+Aerial's, Jean Pierre Mesinele, Solon Property
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, STENI, Carl Stahl Architektur, Dalux, Flos, Lian, Loro, Sigdal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ski Tower / A-Lab - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Ski+Aerial's

Text description provided by the architects. Ski Tower is one of four towers at the Magasinparken in Ski outside Oslo. The developer Solon Eiendom AS is behind the development of this new district in Ski, which is regulated by Code Arkitekter/Civitas and which totals over 400 apartments, located in close proximity to the new train hub at Ski station on the Follo line. A-lab is one of the offices that was invited to design one of four point buildings that surround the listed old Magasin buildings on the site that was formerly a military area and the new "Urban villas" homes. The point buildings are spread out to the southwest in beautiful outdoor areas designed by Dronninga Landskap. The other point buildings are designed by the architectural offices Reilulf Ramstad, R21, and Code.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A-Lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsNorway
Cite: "Ski Tower / A-Lab" 26 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037147/ski-tarn-by-a-lab-a-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags