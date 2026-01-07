Adorigo Farm Winery / Atelier Sergio Rebelo

-
Architects: Atelier Sérgio Rebelo
- Area: 1100 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
- Category: Winery
- City: Tabuaço
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The winery at Quinta de Adorigo was completed in 2024 and is part of a family wine tourism development that also includes a hotel, which is still under construction. This quinta is located in the Alto Douro Vinhateiro, Portugal's most prestigious wine-growing area, listed by UNESCO as a World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site since 2001. The exceptional beauty of the natural surroundings, the millennia-old human occupations and the centuries-old tradition of wine production motivated an architectural project that honors the landscape and local culture and presents innovative construction strategies and effective sustainability.