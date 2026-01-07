Adorigo Farm Winery / Atelier Sergio Rebelo

+ 27

Category: Winery

Design Team: Sérgio Rebelo, Nuno Borges, Tiago Pinto de Carvalho, Joana Portela, Tiago Martins, Ricardo Gouveia, La-Salete Carvalho, Lourenço Barreto, Catarina Araújo, Bruna Campos, Fátima Séneca, Paulo Cunha Martins

Landscape Design: Still Urban Design

Concept Of Structures And Sustainability: Thornton Tomassetti

Concrete Structure Project Hydraulics Electricity Ited Sadi And Electromechanical Systems: Pormin

Timber Structure Project: Portilame

Mechanical Engineering Project: Greenbeelt

Graphic Design: Eduardo Aires Studio

Oenology: Luís Seabra

History: Natália Fauvrelle

Art History Text And Translation: Fátima Séneca

Art/Tapestry: Tapetes Beiriz

Client: Quinta de Adorigo

Interior Design: Atelier Sérgio Rebelo

General Contracting: Teixeira, Pinto e Soares SA

Grc Panels: Betoncrete

3 D Visualizations: MIR e 24 Studio

Furniture: Mattiazzi, Nobilis

City: Tabuaço

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The winery at Quinta de Adorigo was completed in 2024 and is part of a family wine tourism development that also includes a hotel, which is still under construction. This quinta is located in the Alto Douro Vinhateiro, Portugal's most prestigious wine-growing area, listed by UNESCO as a World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site since 2001. The exceptional beauty of the natural surroundings, the millennia-old human occupations and the centuries-old tradition of wine production motivated an architectural project that honors the landscape and local culture and presents innovative construction strategies and effective sustainability.