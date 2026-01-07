Adorigo Farm Winery / Atelier Sergio Rebelo

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Winery
Tabuaço, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier Sérgio Rebelo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Category: Winery
  • Design Team: Sérgio Rebelo, Nuno Borges, Tiago Pinto de Carvalho, Joana Portela, Tiago Martins, Ricardo Gouveia, La-Salete Carvalho, Lourenço Barreto, Catarina Araújo, Bruna Campos, Fátima Séneca, Paulo Cunha Martins
  • Landscape Design: Still Urban Design
  • Concept Of Structures And Sustainability: Thornton Tomassetti
  • Concrete Structure Project Hydraulics Electricity Ited Sadi And Electromechanical Systems: Pormin
  • Timber Structure Project: Portilame
  • Mechanical Engineering Project: Greenbeelt
  • Graphic Design: Eduardo Aires Studio
  • Oenology: Luís Seabra
  • History: Natália Fauvrelle
  • Art History Text And Translation: Fátima Séneca
  • Art/Tapestry: Tapetes Beiriz
  • Client: Quinta de Adorigo
  • Interior Design: Atelier Sérgio Rebelo
  • General Contracting: Teixeira, Pinto e Soares SA
  • Grc Panels: Betoncrete
  • 3 D Visualizations: MIR e 24 Studio
  • Furniture: Mattiazzi, Nobilis
  • City: Tabuaço
  • Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The winery at Quinta de Adorigo was completed in 2024 and is part of a family wine tourism development that also includes a hotel, which is still under construction. This quinta is located in the Alto Douro Vinhateiro, Portugal's most prestigious wine-growing area, listed by UNESCO as a World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site since 2001. The exceptional beauty of the natural surroundings, the millennia-old human occupations and the centuries-old tradition of wine production motivated an architectural project that honors the landscape and local culture and presents innovative construction strategies and effective sustainability. 

