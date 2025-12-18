Hollow House / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación + Muñoz Arquitectos + Augusto Quijano Arquitectos

-
- Area: 923 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Javier Callejas, Manolo R. Solis
-
Lead Architects: Gerard Boyancé Ancona, Javier Muñoz Menéndez, Augusto Quijano Axle
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Maria Elena Conde Rivero, Elsy Montserrat Fajardo Herrera, Jorge Alfredo Herrera Tolosa
- Architecture Offices: Augusto Quijano Arquitectos
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The project is structured through three blocks with differentiated functions: social, private, and services. To establish the separation between these volumes, two intermediate courtyards are configured, generating spatial fluidity and favoring natural ventilation and lighting.