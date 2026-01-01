Tanpopo Restaurant / TRAIL [practice]

+ 11

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Design Team: Nasia Filippou, Konstantina Eglezou

General Contractor: Giorgos Papadimitrakis

Lighting Consultant: Giorgos Garyfallos

City: Athina

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Tanpopo is the Japanese word for the dandelion plant and the title of a cult Japanese film from 1985 that follows the story of a young mother who takes lessons from a truck driver on how to make the perfect ramen. It is also a Japanese restaurant located behind Klafthmonos Square, where food is served in a casual atmosphere and a canteen-like setting that directly engages with the sidewalk.