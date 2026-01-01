Tanpopo Restaurant / TRAIL [practice]

-
Architects: TRAIL [practice]
- Area: 182 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Margarita Yoko Nikitaki
-
Lead Architects: Manos Babounis
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Design Team: Nasia Filippou, Konstantina Eglezou
- General Contractor: Giorgos Papadimitrakis
- Lighting Consultant: Giorgos Garyfallos
- City: Athina
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Tanpopo is the Japanese word for the dandelion plant and the title of a cult Japanese film from 1985 that follows the story of a young mother who takes lessons from a truck driver on how to make the perfect ramen. It is also a Japanese restaurant located behind Klafthmonos Square, where food is served in a casual atmosphere and a canteen-like setting that directly engages with the sidewalk.