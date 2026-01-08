Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House in Rörum / Fors Arkitekter

  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Sofia Fors, Julia Fors
  • Design Team: Fors Arkitekter
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SG Svensson
  • Country: Sweden
House in Rörum / Fors Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. The House in Rörum is situated on a former apple orchard in southern Sweden, surrounded by traditional farm buildings that define the agricultural character of the site. The project is rooted in the area's cultural heritage and landscape, reinterpreting the classic barn typology through both form and materiality in order to establish continuity with its surroundings.

Fors Arkitekter
