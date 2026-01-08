House in Rörum / Fors Arkitekter

-
Architects: Fors Arkitekter
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Markus Linderoth
Text description provided by the architects. The House in Rörum is situated on a former apple orchard in southern Sweden, surrounded by traditional farm buildings that define the agricultural character of the site. The project is rooted in the area's cultural heritage and landscape, reinterpreting the classic barn typology through both form and materiality in order to establish continuity with its surroundings.