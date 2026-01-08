House in Rörum / Fors Arkitekter

+ 21

Houses • Sweden Architects: Fors Arkitekter

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Markus Linderoth

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Sofia Fors, Julia Fors

Design Team: Fors Arkitekter

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SG Svensson

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. The House in Rörum is situated on a former apple orchard in southern Sweden, surrounded by traditional farm buildings that define the agricultural character of the site. The project is rooted in the area's cultural heritage and landscape, reinterpreting the classic barn typology through both form and materiality in order to establish continuity with its surroundings.