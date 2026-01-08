Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Save this picture!
Mangyeong Church Martyrs Memorial / AEV Architectures + TONN architects - Exterior Photography
© WooJung Park

Text description provided by the architects. A Place of Memory and Reconciliation Created by Light
In the tranquil village of Mangyeong, located three hours south of Seoul, a deeply meaningful commemorative space has been established. This memorial honors Pastor Kim Jong-han and the fifteen members of the Mangyeong Church who were martyred during the Korean War in 1950. The Mangyeong Church Martyrs Memorial is designed, not as a conventional monument, but as a powerful symbol of remembrance, renewal, and hope for a rural community grappling with depopulation and the erosion of its cultural identity.

Cite: "Mangyeong Church Martyrs Memorial / AEV Architectures + TONN architects" 08 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037109/mangyeong-church-martyrs-memorial-aev-architectures-plus-tonn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

