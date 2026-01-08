Mangyeong Church Martyrs Memorial / AEV Architectures + TONN architects

+ 22

Architects: Woojin Lim, Yunseok Kwak (AEV Architectures) + Jungim Yoo + Yunhee Lee (TONN Architect)

Participating Artists: Andrea Roggi, Ignazio Campagna, Jeeyean Shim, Soon-phil Maeng

City: Gimje

Country: South Korea

A Place of Memory and Reconciliation Created by Light

In the tranquil village of Mangyeong, located three hours south of Seoul, a deeply meaningful commemorative space has been established. This memorial honors Pastor Kim Jong-han and the fifteen members of the Mangyeong Church who were martyred during the Korean War in 1950. The Mangyeong Church Martyrs Memorial is designed, not as a conventional monument, but as a powerful symbol of remembrance, renewal, and hope for a rural community grappling with depopulation and the erosion of its cultural identity.