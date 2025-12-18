Corridor House 2.0 / i2a Architects Studio

+ 29

Category: Houses

Interior Contractors: VARP INTERIOR FITOUT& SHUTTERS

Home Automation: Sequrhom automations

City: Thrissur

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Corridor House: Framing Privacy, Breathing Light. Set along the lively highway of Thrissur, the residence stands as a quiet contrast to its restless surroundings. The sloping site, constantly brushed by the rush of vehicles and rising dust, called for more than just a home it called for a sanctuary of privacy and calm. The client, an education consultant who envisioned a peaceful retreat for his family, had one clear request: a house that felt completely their own. From that single thought, the story of what would later be called the Corridor House began to unfold.