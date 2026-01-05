Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Italy
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Filippo Pesavento
  • Structural And Safety Engineer: Ing. Alessandro Svaldi - Unitec Group s.r.l.
  • Safety: Studio Ferrari, Geo. Giorgio Ferrari
  • Electrical Engineer And Domotics And Energy Consultant: Ing. Andrea Zanetti
  • Geological Consultant: Geol. Lino Berti
  • Lighting Consultant: P.I. Werner Graber
  • Landscaping: Nordverde di Arnoldo Mirko
  • Project Area: 1.465 m2
  • Total Volume: 2.087 m3
  • Safety Engineer : Unitec Group s.r.l.
  • Mechanical And Plumbing Installations Design: Visintainer snc
  • Cladding: LGC lattoneria
  • Country: Italy
More Specs
Text description provided by the architects. In Val di Non, in the northwestern region of the Autonomous Province of Trento, MoDusArchitects completes Hometown House – a private residence consisting of two single-pitched volumes which converge to the north to form an individual dwelling for the Fellin family.

About this office
MoDusArchitects
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Hometown House / MoDusArchitects" 05 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037105/hometown-house-modusarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

