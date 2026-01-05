Hometown House / MoDusArchitects

-
Architects: MoDusArchitects
- Area: 563 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Simone Bossi, Juergen Eheim
Manufacturers: Abitare Design srl, Antonioni Carlo, Centerlift, Christian Zuech, Corazzolla, Decor Srl, Elektro Graber, Falegnameria Albertini Rinaldo, Falegnameria Stefano Gentilini, Falegnameria Tolotti, Filippi Pitture, Gamper Holzbau, Hella Italia srl, Il fabbro di Fedrigoni Stefano, LGC lattoneria
Lead Architect: Sandy Attia, Matteo Scagnol
Mechanical Engineer: Unitec Group s.r.l., Ing. Roberto Svaldi
- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Filippo Pesavento
- Structural And Safety Engineer: Ing. Alessandro Svaldi - Unitec Group s.r.l.
- Safety: Studio Ferrari, Geo. Giorgio Ferrari
- Electrical Engineer And Domotics And Energy Consultant: Ing. Andrea Zanetti
- Geological Consultant: Geol. Lino Berti
- Lighting Consultant: P.I. Werner Graber
- Landscaping: Nordverde di Arnoldo Mirko
- Project Area: 1.465 m2
- Total Volume: 2.087 m3
- Safety Engineer : Unitec Group s.r.l.
- Domotics: Unitec Group s.r.l.
- Mechanical And Plumbing Installations Design: Visintainer snc
- Cladding: LGC lattoneria
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. In Val di Non, in the northwestern region of the Autonomous Province of Trento, MoDusArchitects completes Hometown House – a private residence consisting of two single-pitched volumes which converge to the north to form an individual dwelling for the Fellin family.