The Wine House / NORM Architects

-
Architects: NORM Architects
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Karl Tranberg Knudsen
-
Manufacturers: Karimoku Case
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Houses
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Set within the gentle contours of the Swedish landscape, the transformation of Vinhuset marks the next chapter in our ongoing collaboration with Ästad Vingård – an estate where nature, craft, and hospitality intertwine. Following the creation of Restaurant ÄNG and the lakeside retreat of Sjöparken, this new project extends the dialogue between architecture and terrain, deepening the sensorial experience that has come to define the vineyard's growing constellation of spaces and functions.