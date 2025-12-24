Escenario Hanabusayama / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture

-
Architects: Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture
- Area: 496 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Takumi Ota Photography
-
- Category: Houses
- Principal Architect: Ryuichi Sasaki/Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture
- Architecture Team: Ryuichi Sasaki, Yuriko Ogura, Anna Osawa/Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture
- Client: Nobumitsu Ohashi/Shukou Kensetsu
- Building Management: Alpha Management & Partners, Kiyoshi Yonemitsu
- Site Area: 172,45 m2
- Awards/Prizes: The Plan Award 2023, Finalist Architecture Master Prize 2023, Honorable Mention
- Produce: Hidetaka Gonai/Escenario
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Carving architecture from the earth – Surrounded by undulating terrain and historic residential zones dating back to the Edo period, Escenario Hanabusayama reflects the strata and slopes of its environment in both form and materiality. The façade—accented with elongated, slanted ridges—evokes layers of rock, while the approach and boundary walls incorporate slender stone patterns and gentle inclines reminiscent of natural formations. The exposed concrete exterior, as if cut directly from the cliff, anchors the building into the landscape, blurring the boundary between structure and terrain.