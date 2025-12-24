A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends

+ 14

Category: Houses

Design Team: Hong Hyunseok, Cho Youngho

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Teo Structural Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hana Consulting Engineers Co., Ltd

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Every element of this house, designed for a newlywed couple, is closely connected with light. The site is located in a densely packed residential area of Seoul, where strong measures for privacy are required. For a client concerned about exposure, we boldly proposed a house that relinquishes outward views, allowing all senses to focus on light itself.