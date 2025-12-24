A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends

•
Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects: FHHH friends
- Area: 103 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Roh Kyung
-
Lead Architects: Yoon Han Jin, Han Seung Jae, Han Yang Kyu
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Hong Hyunseok, Cho Youngho
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Teo Structural Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hana Consulting Engineers Co., Ltd
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Every element of this house, designed for a newlywed couple, is closely connected with light. The site is located in a densely packed residential area of Seoul, where strong measures for privacy are required. For a client concerned about exposure, we boldly proposed a house that relinquishes outward views, allowing all senses to focus on light itself.