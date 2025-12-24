Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends

A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends

Save

A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends - Interior Photography, KitchenA Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends - Image 3 of 19A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairA Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairA Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: FHHH friends
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  103
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roh Kyung
  • Lead Architects: Yoon Han Jin, Han Seung Jae, Han Yang Kyu
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Roh Kyung

Text description provided by the architects. Every element of this house, designed for a newlywed couple, is closely connected with light. The site is located in a densely packed residential area of Seoul, where strong measures for privacy are required. For a client concerned about exposure, we boldly proposed a house that relinquishes outward views, allowing all senses to focus on light itself.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FHHH friends
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "A Model of Sporadic Thoughts / FHHH friends" 24 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037093/a-model-of-sporadic-thoughts-fhhh-friends> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags