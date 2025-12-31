Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Forest Shelter / Sol Galliano

Forest Shelter / Sol Galliano

Save

Forest Shelter / Sol Galliano - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairForest Shelter / Sol Galliano - Image 3 of 22Forest Shelter / Sol Galliano - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, Patio, BeamForest Shelter / Sol Galliano - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenForest Shelter / Sol Galliano - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Villa Udaondo, Argentina
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Florencia Miranda, Dominique Maggi
  • General Construction: PCA Constructora
  • City: Villa Udaondo
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Forest Shelter / Sol Galliano - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Javier Agustín Rojas; Cecilia Longar (solo fotos 25 y 26)

Text description provided by the architects. On a plot of land with quintas and lush groves, located in Parque Leloir, a minimal-sized house was projected that would, in the short term, change its function. Thus, this refuge in the middle of the forest was conceived, which was initially designed as a rehearsal room for a music band, but the pandemic and the desire to live in a place with more garden turned it into a family home.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sol Galliano
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Forest Shelter / Sol Galliano" [Refugio Bosque / Sol Galliano] 31 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037088/forest-shelter-sol-galliano> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags