Residential NO. 18 / FAAM Office

Residential NO. 18 / FAAM Office

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Shiraz, Iran
  • Architects: FAAM Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arash Akhtaran
  • Lead Architects: Shahram Farjadian - Sahand Mosallaei
  • Category: Apartments
  • Technical Team: Majid Masrour
  • Design Team: Mohammad Banan
  • City: Shiraz
  • Country: Iran
Residential NO. 18 / FAAM Office - Image 2 of 34
© Arash Akhtaran

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept of this project is "Continuity," which is formed from the external body and continues to the interior. The nature of this project is not formed just from the extension of a unique form but from the multiplication of a basic element in architecture, which is the "wall." These thick and pure walls are made from the vertical arrangement of Basalt stone ingots that form the project from the entrance to the roof garden and Project skyline, and eventually the whole body. These walls are cut in specific borders of the combination of the facade layers, architectural plan, and structural construction.

About this office
FAAM Office
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Residential NO. 18 / FAAM Office" 17 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037070/residential-no-18-faam-office> ISSN 0719-8884

