Residential NO. 18 / FAAM Office

+ 29

Apartments • Shiraz, Iran Architects: FAAM Office

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Arash Akhtaran

Lead Architects: Shahram Farjadian - Sahand Mosallaei

Category: Apartments

Technical Team: Majid Masrour

Design Team: Mohammad Banan

City: Shiraz

Country: Iran

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept of this project is "Continuity," which is formed from the external body and continues to the interior. The nature of this project is not formed just from the extension of a unique form but from the multiplication of a basic element in architecture, which is the "wall." These thick and pure walls are made from the vertical arrangement of Basalt stone ingots that form the project from the entrance to the roof garden and Project skyline, and eventually the whole body. These walls are cut in specific borders of the combination of the facade layers, architectural plan, and structural construction.