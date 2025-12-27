Sorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO

•
Kuching, Malaysia
-
Architects: J HOUS STUDIO
- Area: 2700 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:TWJPTO
-
Lead Architects: Joyce Wong
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Joyce Wong
- Technical Team: Joseph Tiong
- Interior Design: J Hous Studio
- City: Kuching
- Country: Malaysia
Text description provided by the architects. This residence is conceived as a quiet framework for everyday life, shaped through reduction rather than expression. The design focuses on order, proportion, and light, minimizing visual interference to maintain a calm and breathable interior within a compact urban context.