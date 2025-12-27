Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Malaysia
  5. Sorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO

Sorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO

Save

Sorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, GlassSorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, TableSorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairSorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, LightingSorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Kuching, Malaysia
  • Architects: J HOUS STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:TWJPTO
  • Lead Architects: Joyce Wong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting
© TWJPTO

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is conceived as a quiet framework for everyday life, shaped through reduction rather than expression. The design focuses on order, proportion, and light, minimizing visual interference to maintain a calm and breathable interior within a compact urban context.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
J HOUS STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsMalaysia
Cite: "Sorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO" 27 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037064/sorairo-apartment-j-hous-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags