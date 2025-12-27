Sorairo Apartment / J HOUS STUDIO

+ 12

Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Joyce Wong

Technical Team: Joseph Tiong

Interior Design: J Hous Studio

City: Kuching

Country: Malaysia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is conceived as a quiet framework for everyday life, shaped through reduction rather than expression. The design focuses on order, proportion, and light, minimizing visual interference to maintain a calm and breathable interior within a compact urban context.