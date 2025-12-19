House on a Hill / Pirinen Salo Oy

-
Architects: Pirinen Salo Oy
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Marc Goodwin | Archmospheres
-
Lead Architects: Anni-Helena Ruotsala and Teemu Pirinen
-
-
-
-
-
- Category: Houses
- Hvac Engineer : LVI-Suunnittelu Jouni Kurki, Jouni Kurki
- Construction Engineer: Inaritalot Oy
- Fireplace: Harri Tervo, Hemparts Oy
- Flooring: Sika Finland Oy
- Textiles: Design Maarit Magga
- Shower Panel: Tapwell Oy
- City: Inari
- Country: Finland
Text description provided by the architects. The design had two main goals: to fully embrace the magnificent view of Lake Inari in the north, and to be affordable. To keep costs down, I arranged all the essential spaces as tightly as possible around a double height living area. With what was left of our bank loan, we managed to build 50 square meters of living space.