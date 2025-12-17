Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

+ 21

Category: Houses, Extension

Architects: Jérôme Lapierre, Gabriel Demeule

City: La Côte-de-Beaupré Regional County Municipality

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of Saint-Ferréol, Québec, the secondary residence presents itself as a retreat removed from the everyday, a place of escape that lives to the calm rhythm of the forest. The existing building bears the imprint of architecture inspired by Austrian chalets: a compact elevated volume, a light base, generous roof overhangs, and a strong presence of wood. These qualities, highlighted and carefully revealed, guided the integration and design of the extension.