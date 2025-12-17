Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

Save

Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Image 2 of 26Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairSaint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ForestSaint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Image 5 of 26Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
La Côte-de-Beaupré Regional County Municipality, Canada
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Architects: Jérôme Lapierre, Gabriel Demeule
  • City: La Côte-de-Beaupré Regional County Municipality
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of Saint-Ferréol, Québec, the secondary residence presents itself as a retreat removed from the everyday, a place of escape that lives to the calm rhythm of the forest. The existing building bears the imprint of architecture inspired by Austrian chalets: a compact elevated volume, a light base, generous roof overhangs, and a strong presence of wood. These qualities, highlighted and carefully revealed, guided the integration and design of the extension.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jérôme Lapierre Architecte
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionCanada
Cite: "Saint-Ferréol Résidence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte" 17 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037044/saint-ferreol-residence-jerome-lapierre-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags