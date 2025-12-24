Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Dong Nai, Vietnam
  • Architects: 90odesign
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  81
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Lead Architects: Tran Duc Huy
Nam House / 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a 4.5m x 18m plot within a newly developed resettlement area of the city, where the surrounding density remains relatively low. A generous green space sits directly in front of the site. The design team sought to create a scheme that maximizes views toward this green frontage while ensuring security, privacy, and natural ventilation.

About this office
90odesign
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Nam House / 90odesign" 24 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037034/nam-house-90odesign> ISSN 0719-8884

