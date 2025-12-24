Nam House / 90odesign

+ 20

Houses • Dong Nai, Vietnam Architects: 90odesign

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 81 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Quang Tran

Lead Architects: Tran Duc Huy

Category: Houses

Design Team: Tran Duc Huy

Technical Team: Le Duy Binh, Pham Van Nghiep

City: Dong Nai

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a 4.5m x 18m plot within a newly developed resettlement area of the city, where the surrounding density remains relatively low. A generous green space sits directly in front of the site. The design team sought to create a scheme that maximizes views toward this green frontage while ensuring security, privacy, and natural ventilation.