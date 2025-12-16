Crystal House / ARO studio

+ 24

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Crystal House is located at 205 Vệ Hồ, directly facing the eastern edge of Hanoi's West Lake. The site benefits from two open sides: a primary façade facing East toward the water and a secondary façade toward the Northeast. This condition allows the building to maximize natural daylight, views, and ventilation while interacting closely with the lakeside pedestrian promenade.