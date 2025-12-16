Crystal House / ARO studio

•
Hanoi, Vietnam
-
Architects: ARO studio
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Hoang Le
-
Lead Architects: Dang Minh Trong
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Tan Nguyen, Duc Nguyen
- Engineering: Duong Tran
- Landscape: ARO
- Consultants: ARO
- Client: bà Hương
- City: Hanoi
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Crystal House is located at 205 Vệ Hồ, directly facing the eastern edge of Hanoi's West Lake. The site benefits from two open sides: a primary façade facing East toward the water and a secondary façade toward the Northeast. This condition allows the building to maximize natural daylight, views, and ventilation while interacting closely with the lakeside pedestrian promenade.