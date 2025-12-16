Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Crystal House / ARO studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: ARO studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Lead Architects: Dang Minh Trong
Crystal House / ARO studio - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Crystal House is located at 205 Vệ Hồ, directly facing the eastern edge of Hanoi's West Lake. The site benefits from two open sides: a primary façade facing East toward the water and a secondary façade toward the Northeast. This condition allows the building to maximize natural daylight, views, and ventilation while interacting closely with the lakeside pedestrian promenade.

About this office
ARO studio
Glass

Commercial Architecture Vietnam

Materials and Tags

Glass Commercial Architecture Vietnam
Cite: "Crystal House / ARO studio" 16 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037031/crystal-house-aro-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

