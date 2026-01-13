Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ki Residence / Studio Sanshou

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartment Interiors
Singapore
  • Architects: Studio Sanshou
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  109
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ong Chan Hao
  • Lead Architects: Shaeron Santosa and Eng Shou Jian
Ki Residence / Studio Sanshou - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Bed
© Ong Chan Hao

Text description provided by the architects. A 360-degree turnstile is the heart of our design, transforming the home into a changing medley of spaces. When closed, the wall blends into a shade of pink. With a slow, dramatic turn, the spaces beyond are revealed. Now, a maroon shelf and its contents are on full display.

About this office
Studio Sanshou
Office

Cite: "Ki Residence / Studio Sanshou" 13 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037029/ki-residence-studio-sanshou> ISSN 0719-8884

