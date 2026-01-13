Ki Residence / Studio Sanshou

+ 12

Category: Apartment Interiors

Design Team: Shaeron Santosa, Eng Shou Jian

Country: Singapore

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A 360-degree turnstile is the heart of our design, transforming the home into a changing medley of spaces. When closed, the wall blends into a shade of pink. With a slow, dramatic turn, the spaces beyond are revealed. Now, a maroon shelf and its contents are on full display.