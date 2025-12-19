Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects

•
Thành phố Vinh, Vietnam
-
Architects: Ho Khue Architects
- Area: 530 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Trieu Chien
-
Manufacturers: Grohe, LIXIL , Samsung
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Public Space
- City: Thành phố Vinh
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. In the context of Vinh urban area undergoing strong transformation, Guột Garden Club House is not merely a functional building but an architectural statement regarding the harmony between humanity and nature. It is a sculptural masterpiece rising from the landscape, serving as a symphony of materials and forms, where emotion and function are woven into every curve.