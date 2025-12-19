Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects

Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects

Save

Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenGuột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 3 of 36Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 4 of 36Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, ArchGuột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture, Public Space
Thành phố Vinh, Vietnam
  • Architects: Ho Khue Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, LIXIL　, Samsung
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. In the context of Vinh urban area undergoing strong transformation, Guột Garden Club House is not merely a functional building but an architectural statement regarding the harmony between humanity and nature. It is a sculptural masterpiece rising from the landscape, serving as a symphony of materials and forms, where emotion and function are woven into every curve.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ho Khue Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceVietnam
Cite: "Guột Garden Club House / Ho Khue Architects" 19 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037026/guot-garden-club-house-ho-khue-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags