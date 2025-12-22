The Preserve I Home / Studio Schicketanz

-
Architects: Studio Schicketanz
-
Photographs:Joe Fletcher Photography
-
Manufacturers: Cassina, De Angelis San Francisco, De Angelis San Francisco, De Sousa Hughes, De Sousa Hughes, Epoca, Hewn Elements, Jeff Long, Mantas Ezcaray, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn, Summitt, Tai Ping, The Future Project, The Future Project, The Future Project
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Custom Builder: Method Homes
- City: Carmel-by-the-Sea
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Studio Schicketanz designed this unique, multi-family architectural compound for studio founder Mary Ann Schicketanz and her son and his young family. Encapsulating a small home for his family of four and an ADU for Mary Ann, the compound is located within a planned community adjacent to the Los Padres National Forest. Mary Ann's family collaborated with her team to create the affordable, energy-efficient homes so that they would sit lightly on the land. Method Homes was selected for its exceptional manufactured housing capabilities, which allowed her team to achieve an efficient, high-quality and precise design with environmentally responsible sourcing on a quick turnaround.