The Preserve I Home / Studio Schicketanz

Houses, Sustainability • Carmel-by-the-Sea, United States Architects: Studio Schicketanz

Photographs Photographs: Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Schicketanz designed this unique, multi-family architectural compound for studio founder Mary Ann Schicketanz and her son and his young family. Encapsulating a small home for his family of four and an ADU for Mary Ann, the compound is located within a planned community adjacent to the Los Padres National Forest. Mary Ann's family collaborated with her team to create the affordable, energy-efficient homes so that they would sit lightly on the land. Method Homes was selected for its exceptional manufactured housing capabilities, which allowed her team to achieve an efficient, high-quality and precise design with environmentally responsible sourcing on a quick turnaround.