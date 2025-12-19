Villa Zai / IDIN Architects

Save this picture! © Possathorn Hanratchata and Chakkraphob Sermphasit

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Zai is a boutique seaside hotel designed primarily for full-property private group stays. It serves guests who wish to spend time together as a close group, as well as couples seeking a complete wedding venue that supports both the ceremony and reception. With only nine units (eleven bedrooms), the accommodations are intentionally limited to the bride, groom, and their closest family and friends. Additional guests may stay at the owner's nearby sister properties located within a short distance from the main site.