HO-UN House / IROJE KHM Architects

A Retreat from the Harsh Realities of the World – The owners of this house, a young entrepreneurial couple with a deep appreciation for traditional Korean culture, sought a personal retreat—one that resides on the boundary between city and nature, offering them a refuge from the harshness of modern life. They will come to enjoy the contrasting pleasures of a life that moves between these two extremes, embracing a dynamic and ever-changing daily existence.