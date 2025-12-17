Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
HO-UN House / IROJE KHM Architects

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Jeonju, South Korea
  • Architects: IROJE KHM Architects
  Area: 383
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Sergio Pirrone
  Lead Architects: Hyo Man KIM
HO-UN House / IROJE KHM Architects
© Sergio Pirrone

A Retreat from the Harsh Realities of the World – The owners of this house, a young entrepreneurial couple with a deep appreciation for traditional Korean culture, sought a personal retreat—one that resides on the boundary between city and nature, offering them a refuge from the harshness of modern life. They will come to enjoy the contrasting pleasures of a life that moves between these two extremes, embracing a dynamic and ever-changing daily existence.

IROJE KHM Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "HO-UN House / IROJE KHM Architects" 17 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

