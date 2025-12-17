HO-UN House / IROJE KHM Architects

•
Jeonju, South Korea
-
Architects: IROJE KHM Architects
- Area: 383 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sergio Pirrone
-
Lead Architects: Hyo Man KIM
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: NaeJung Park, GaYoung Kim, HeeJu Lee
- Landscape Architecture: Openness Studio
- General Contractor: ENDO construction
- City: Jeonju
- Country: South Korea
A Retreat from the Harsh Realities of the World – The owners of this house, a young entrepreneurial couple with a deep appreciation for traditional Korean culture, sought a personal retreat—one that resides on the boundary between city and nature, offering them a refuge from the harshness of modern life. They will come to enjoy the contrasting pleasures of a life that moves between these two extremes, embracing a dynamic and ever-changing daily existence.