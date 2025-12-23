Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theaters & Performance
  4. China
  5. Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth

Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth

Save

Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth - Image 2 of 26Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth - Image 3 of 26Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontZhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth - Exterior PhotographyZhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Theaters & Performance, Refurbishment
Suzhou, China
  • Theatre Design Institute Director: Dingzong Yu
  • Facade Designers: Haotian Wu, Yun Wang, Liang Hu, Naomi Ng
  • Design Institue Manager: Du Ruipeng
  • Architecture And Structure: Xie Xulong, Wu Limei, He Yong, Sun Tao, Yang Lixun, Wang Chaojun
  • Epc General Contractor: Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone Construction and Installation Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Façade System Consultant: Suzhou Shaoxinsi Architectural Technology
  • Façade Lighting Consultant: ELA
  • Phase Ii Landscape Design: Suzhou Institute Of Landscape Architecture Design Co.,Ltd.
  • Interior Stage Design: Jin Tao Director Art Studio
  • Cultural Consultants: Hangzhou Taili Culture and Art Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Jiangsu Zhouzhuang Tourism Co., Ltd.
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth - Exterior Photography
© Cloe Yun Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the entrance of Zhouzhuang, Jiangsu, and transforms a long-vacant 2003 hotel complex into the immersive theater space for Zhouzhuang Odyssey, a performance jointly produced by the Zhouzhuang Town Government and the China Oriental Performing Arts Group. The China Academy of Fine Arts Landscape Architecture Design and Research Institute led the EPC contract, with Dingzong Yu Studio as the design lead, and our team responsible for façade adaptation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
Office
Practice on Earth
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceRefurbishmentChina
Cite: "Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth" 23 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037003/zhouzhuang-theater-facade-renovation-caaladi-plus-practice-on-earth> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Cloe Yun Wang

《只此周庄》剧场立面设计 / 中国美院风景建筑设计研究总院 + 猜一建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags