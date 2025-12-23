Zhouzhuang Theater Façade Renovation / CAALADI + Practice on Earth

•
Suzhou, China
-
- Area: 17000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Cloe Yun Wang
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Theaters & Performance, Refurbishment
- Theatre Design Institute Director: Dingzong Yu
- Facade Designers: Haotian Wu, Yun Wang, Liang Hu, Naomi Ng
- Design Institue Manager: Du Ruipeng
- Architecture And Structure: Xie Xulong, Wu Limei, He Yong, Sun Tao, Yang Lixun, Wang Chaojun
- Epc General Contractor: Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone Construction and Installation Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Façade System Consultant: Suzhou Shaoxinsi Architectural Technology
- Façade Lighting Consultant: ELA
- Phase Ii Landscape Design: Suzhou Institute Of Landscape Architecture Design Co.,Ltd.
- Interior Stage Design: Jin Tao Director Art Studio
- Cultural Consultants: Hangzhou Taili Culture and Art Co., Ltd.
- Client: Jiangsu Zhouzhuang Tourism Co., Ltd.
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the entrance of Zhouzhuang, Jiangsu, and transforms a long-vacant 2003 hotel complex into the immersive theater space for Zhouzhuang Odyssey, a performance jointly produced by the Zhouzhuang Town Government and the China Oriental Performing Arts Group. The China Academy of Fine Arts Landscape Architecture Design and Research Institute led the EPC contract, with Dingzong Yu Studio as the design lead, and our team responsible for façade adaptation.