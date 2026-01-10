Lagunen II Shopping Center / BIOSIS

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. In Bergen - one of Europe's rainiest cities - Copenhagen-based BIOSIS has completed Lagunen II, a climate-adaptive, community-focused expansion of Norway's largest shopping centre. The 15,000-square-meter extension redefines the role of the contemporary mall by transforming it into an open, light-filled urban environment shaped directly by the coastal climate and the daily rhythms of its surrounding neighborhood.