Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood

Architects: Hello Wood, Pyxis Nautica
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:György Palkó, Márton Bognár
- Category: Houses
- Lead Designers (Pyxis Nautica): László Monori, János Varga
- Lead Designers (Hello Wood): Péter Oravecz, András Huszár
- Hello Wood Board: András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth
- Architectural Associates: Eszter Oláh, Gábor Fülöp
- Construction Project Manager: Csanád Karskó
- Construction Technical Preparator: Dávid Szabó, Szabolcs Ács
- Site Manager: Zoltán Szabó
- Interior Architect/Designer: Anikó Varga, Péter Oravecz
- Press Contact: Diána Trencsényi
- General Contractor : Hello Wood
- City: Pilisszentkereszt
- Country: Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. Sophisticated Luxury Embraced by the Forest – A New Architectural Creation in Dobogókő. There are houses that tell a story even before they are built. The Monolith Lodge in Dobogókő is one of these; a design created by Pyxis Nautica, which waited for a long time to come to life after receiving an unexpected message and was brought to reality by the team at Hello Wood.