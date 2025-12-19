Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Hungary
  5. Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood

Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood

Save

Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood - Image 2 of 25Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood - Image 3 of 25Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood - Interior Photography, Living RoomMonolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Sofa, Chair, LightingMonolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Designers (Pyxis Nautica): László Monori, János Varga
  • Lead Designers (Hello Wood): Péter Oravecz, András Huszár
  • Hello Wood Board: András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth
  • Architectural Associates: Eszter Oláh, Gábor Fülöp
  • Construction Project Manager: Csanád Karskó
  • Construction Technical Preparator: Dávid Szabó, Szabolcs Ács
  • Site Manager: Zoltán Szabó
  • Interior Architect/Designer: Anikó Varga, Péter Oravecz
  • Press Contact: Diána Trencsényi
  • General Contractor : Hello Wood
  • City: Pilisszentkereszt
  • Country: Hungary
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood - Image 3 of 25
© György Palkó, Márton Bognár

Text description provided by the architects. Sophisticated Luxury Embraced by the Forest – A New Architectural Creation in Dobogókő. There are houses that tell a story even before they are built. The Monolith Lodge in Dobogókő is one of these; a design created by Pyxis Nautica, which waited for a long time to come to life after receiving an unexpected message and was brought to reality by the team at Hello Wood.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hello Wood
Office
Pyxis Nautica
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHungary

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHungary
Cite: "Monolith Lodge / Pyxis Nautica + Hello Wood" 19 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036989/monolith-lodge-pyxis-nautica-plus-hello-wood> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags