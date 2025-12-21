Pillar of Zen — DANNONG Store / LUO studio

+ 28

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The orthogonal timber frame has long been the primary structural prototype for nearly all functional building types in the East—from halls and temples to dwellings. Shanxi, as one of the most important regions for the preservation of ancient Chinese timber architecture, retains many precious examples such as Nanchan Temple and Foguang Temple. These surviving entities embody the deep cultural lineage of traditional Eastern architecture. DANNONG, a clothing brand grounded in an inner Eastern sensibility, already operates many stores. Yet in the capital of Shanxi, how should garments be presented in space? How should the store grow in resonance with the region's architectural heritage? These questions became the starting point of the design.