Bistro Ferdinand / Grau Architects

+ 37

Category: Restaurant

Design: Peter Stec

Architecture: Ján Studený, Peter Stec, Maroš Bátora, Petra Ďuríšková

Inerior: Andrej Olah, Filip Marčák. Simona Fischerová

City: Bratislava

Country: Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. Bistro Ferdinand, located in Bratislava's iconic Sad Janka Kráľa park, was designed following a public tender for a new tenant. The project revitalized the original pavilion by architect Ferdinand Konček from 1982, which was renovated in 2024 by Jan Studený and Peter Stec. The interior aims to reflect the atmosphere of the park and foster a sense of community. Conceived as the main bistro of the park, Ferdinand is open, inclusive, and welcoming.