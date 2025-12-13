Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. Located not far from Garosu-gil, "Triplet Code, Sinsa" is positioned directly facing a small neighborhood park with greenery at the very end of Serosu-gil. The site faces the park, has an elementary school right next to it, and is surrounded by neighborhood shops that extend from Garosu-gil, gradually activating even the back alleys. According to Clarence Perry's Neighborhood Unit theory, the three core elements that promote physical convenience and pleasant living for residents — an elementary school, neighborhood shops, and a small park — are all present in the vicinity, so at first glance, it might seem that the conditions for residents are perfectly met. However, the recent excessive expansion of nearby commercial facilities is likely making the residential environment feel far from comfortable for existing residents. In fact, as Garosu-gil became more trendy and commercialized, gentrification reaching this area had already been anticipated for some time.