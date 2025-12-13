Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design

Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design

Save

Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Image 2 of 29Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Image 3 of 29Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Image 4 of 29Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Image 5 of 29Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: L'EAU design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  598
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongkwan Kim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Exterior Photography
© Yongkwan Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Located not far from Garosu-gil, "Triplet Code, Sinsa" is positioned directly facing a small neighborhood park with greenery at the very end of Serosu-gil. The site faces the park, has an elementary school right next to it, and is surrounded by neighborhood shops that extend from Garosu-gil, gradually activating even the back alleys. According to Clarence Perry's Neighborhood Unit theory, the three core elements that promote physical convenience and pleasant living for residents — an elementary school, neighborhood shops, and a small park — are all present in the vicinity, so at first glance, it might seem that the conditions for residents are perfectly met. However, the recent excessive expansion of nearby commercial facilities is likely making the residential environment feel far from comfortable for existing residents. In fact, as Garosu-gil became more trendy and commercialized, gentrification reaching this area had already been anticipated for some time.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
L'EAU design
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Triplet Code Sinsa Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design" 13 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036977/triplet-code-sinsa-neighborhood-facility-leau-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags